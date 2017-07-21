WANTED: Man wanted in connection with assault in Chorley

Police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection to an assault on a woman in Chorley.

Richard Carefoot, 24, is wanted in connection to the incident which happened on June 17, 2017 at an address in Chorley and for also breaching a non molestation order, say police.

He has links to the Chorley and South Ribble areas.

A police spokesman said: "Enquiries are on-going to find him and we would urge anyone who has seen him or has any information on his whereabouts to contact us.

"Similarly we would also urge Mr Carefoot, if he sees this appeal, to make contact with us as soon as possible."

Anyone with information can email 2120@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or they can contact police on 101.