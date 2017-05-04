Woman robbed and punched in face in Blackpool

A woman was punched in the face and had her bag stolen in a vicious robbery in central Blackpool, say police.

The 43-year-old victim was walking along Chapel Street alone at around 1.30am on May 3 when she was approached by a man.

Investigating officers believe it was then that the man punched the woman and stole her bag which contained cash and her phone.

Police have now launched an appeal for information.

A spokesman for the police said: "We are currently investigating a report of robbery which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday.

"The victim who was alone has been approached by a male who has stolen her bag.

"The man then ran in the direction of the sea.

"Whilst naturally we are conducting our enquiries such as CCTV, this appeal is directed to any members of the public who may have witnessed anything and if so we would appreciate their help."

Anybody with information should contact police on 101 quoting log reference LC-20170503-0072.

If you wish to remain anonymous please call Crimestoppers on 0800555111.