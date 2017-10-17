Woman threatened with knife in Chorley after row in supermarket car park

A woman was threatened with a knife in Chorley after she intervened in an argument in supermarket car park, say police.

Officers were called around 10.50pm on October 5 following the incident at Asda in Bolton Street.

A 25-year-old woman said that she was in the car park when she witnessed an argument between two men around 10pm.

The victim approached one of the men and told him to stop and get into his car.

The man then started to verbally abuse the woman before pulling a knife from his car and walking towards her.

She told the suspect to get back in his car again with the man returning to the vehicle, a blue Volkswagen Golf, before making off from the scene with a female driver.

Following CCTV enquiries police would now like to speak to the man, pictured, in connection with the investigation.

PC Elliott Brooker, of Chorley Police, said: “We are appealing for information following an incident in the car park at Asda in Chorley.

“A woman has been left shocked and distressed after she was approached by a man with a knife.

“After a review of CCTV we would like to speak to this man, who we believe can assist with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference SC1707698.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.