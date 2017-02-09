Youths throwing rocks from Preston car park roof 'narrowly miss' pedestrian

A gang of youths narrowly missed a pedestrian after they threw rocks from the roof of a Preston city centre car park, say police.

The shocking behaviour has been described as 'reckless' by police who attended the incident at the Market Hall Car Park on Tenterfield Street.

Police were called to the scene as part of an emergency response at around 6.30pm on 8 February.

PCSO Stephen Connolly said in a post to the Preston Police Facebook page: "A group of youths have been throwing rocks off the roof of the Market multi storey car park.

"The group have been throwing the rocks into the walk way between Ringway and Market Street and have just missed someone.

"On arrival, a group of youths ran from the Outdoor Market, we did manage to stop two of these boys with the assistance of CCTV.

"Unfortunately we weren't able to prove that the two stopped had thrown anything off the car park.

"Needless to say I can't reiterate just how reckless this behaviour is, it could easily cause damage, injury or worse.

"We also suspect that this is linked to several reports of damage inside a nearby block of flat recently."

Police are now asking parents who allow their children into the City Centre at night to think "do you you know exactly what they're up to?"

Members of the public can report incidents of anti-social behaviour on 101.