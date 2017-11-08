Death of former Leyland priest

A former Leyland churchman for many years has died at the age of 95.

Father Theodore Young OSB, died peacefully in the monastary infirmary at Ampleforth Abbey where he was the oldest monk.

Fr Theo, as he was known, became an assistant priest in Leyland in 1957.

He was born in Cheshire, educated at Ampleforth, and joined the monastic community in September 1940. He was ordained priest in 1947 and worked as clerk to the headmaster of Ampleforth College.

In 1951 he received his first parish appointment in Liverpool and served there until moving to Leyland.

Twenty six years later he became parish priest in St Mary’s, Knaresborough, before returning to Liverpool, where at the age of 77 he became assistant priest at St Austin’s, Grassendale. Fourteen years later Fr Theo moved back to St Mary’s, Leyland.

In an article written in 2010, reflecting on his seventy years as a monk, he wrote: “My experience over the last 70 years has been a very happy one – like everyone else, in whatever career they choose, there have been bad days, but the happy ones far exceed the bad ones – largely because of the support of my Abbots, and my community, and the kindness and concern of so many people I have come across, in the parishes I have served, not only Catholics, but from people of all denominations, and none.”

Fr Theo’s funeral Mass was celebrated at 11.30 m in the Abbey Church yesterday, followed by burial in Monks’ Wood.