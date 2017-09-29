Dementia friends project launches in Chorley

Alzheimer’s Society is launching a campaign to tackle the stigma and lack of understanding around dementia and make Chorley a dementia friendly town.

Chorley MP Lindsay Hoyle has joined forces with staff from Alzheimer’s Society to help host a free ‘Dementia Friends’ information session and is inviting local people to come along.

The dementia friends programme is the biggest ever initiative to change people’s perceptions of the condition.

The scheme encourages people to learn more about dementia and the small ways we can help.

Charlotte Adams, Dementia Friends regional support officer at Alzheimer’s Society said: “From telling friends about the dementia friends programme to visiting someone you know living with dementia, every action counts.

“Dementia touches the lives of millions of people across the country. Dementia Friends was launched to tackle the stigma and lack of understanding that means many people with the condition experience loneliness and social exclusion.

“It’s all about learning more about dementia and the small ways you can help.”

The one-hour session will take place at Chorley Library on Monday October 9 between 6pm and 7pm.

Kathleen Storton, services manager says: “It’s easy to get involved. Simply attend the session, find out a little bit more about dementia and be part of a growing network of people creating a dementia friendly community for the 2812 people living with dementia in Chorley and South Ribble.”

Anyone wanting to attend the Dementia Friends Session should contact Juliet Sandiford on 01772 788700.