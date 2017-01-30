Diamond leader Kim wins slimmers award

A Preston super slimmer has received a prestigious award in recognition of her work in helping people on their weight loss journey.

WeightWatchers coach Kim Robinson has been awarded Diamond status for her ‘outstanding’ commitment to her members in Preston and district who lost a combined weight of 5,562lb (397 stone) last year.

The Diamond Coach award is only presented every two years to WeightWatchers leaders across the country. It is the third time Kim has received the award.

Kim, who herself has lost more than three stone, said: “I’m so proud of my members and what they’ve achieved; it has been a fantastic year and to receive this award for doing something I love is amazing! It’s great to see my members enjoying the food they love and jumping off the scales happy.”

Bamber Bridge member Julie Rigby says the accolade is very well-deserved, she added: “Kim is a real inspiration to me and the other members in our meeting.

"She always provides great tips, tricks and support to help us achieve our weight loss goals and develop healthier habits. I have lost 35lb with Kim and I’ve never felt better!”

Kim currently runs seven meetings a week in Fulwood, Ribbleton, Ingol, Bamber Bridge and Leyland