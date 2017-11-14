Disabled man cannot have dropped kerb

A disabled man has been told he cannot have a dropped kerb for mobility scooter access outside his house because it is too expensive.

Brian Neale, 78, who suffers from a range of illnesses and problems, rents his ground floor flat on Heys Hunt Avenue in Leyland from a private landlord.

Mr Neale, who lives at the flat with his wife Patricia, 61, said his request to the managing agents for the property was blocked.

“I asked about a dropped kerb for my mobility scooter and they came back and they said they can’t do it,” he said.

“The management company has come back to my landlord and said it would not be commercially effective.”

Mr Neale said he suffers from asbestos on the lung, episemia and angina. He added that he is a diabetic, has had two artifical knees and an artifical hip and is waiting for a cataract operation.

“Recently I’ve been told the access should have been alongside the building,” said Mr Neale.

He said: “It’s not only for me. I’m doing this for lots of disabled people living in properties in the area. It is for all the people who are affected.

“My landlord only owns this one property.

“I don’t know how it works with a block of flats.”

Mr Neale said he had had his mobility scooter for three months.

“It gets me up the shops,” he said.

He said he needs a special metal ramp for access, but that his wife struggles with it.

“You’ve got to personally pay to get one,” he said.

The property’s management company, Macclesfield-based Premier Estates. declined to comment.