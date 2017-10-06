Draconid meteors to light up skies this weekend

A meteor shower could be visible from the UK this weekend with dozens of shooting stars streaking across the sky.

The Draconid meteor shower spawns from the comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner, which rounds the Sun every 6.6 years, and occurs every year in October.

On Saturday and Sunday, there is a reasonable chance of Earth passing through a swarm of debris left in the comet's wake, leading to meteors which appear as bright shooting stars when they enter the atmosphere and burn up.

The meteor shower is most likely to be visible in the direction of the constellation of Draco, the Dragon, in the northern sky, just after nightfall.

The best way to observe meteors is with the naked eye rather than through binoculars or a telescope.

A second meteor shower, the Orionids, will also take place later this month, peaking on October 21.