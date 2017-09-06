Former Lancashire teacher admits string of child sex offences

A former teacher who was banned from the classroom for inappropriate sexual behaviour has pleaded guilty to a string of new sexual offences involving children.

Kingsley Chesworth, 36, of Bannister Hall Lane, Higher Walton, admitted 11 offences at Preston Crown Court yesterday, including two of attempting to incite an underage girl into sexual activity, three of causing an underage girl to engage in sexual activity, three counts of engaging, or attempting to engage in sexual activity in front of a child and three counts of possessing indecent video clips.

The details of the case were not formally opened, but a CPS spokesman said: “The charges relate to offences committed online and via social media.”

Judge Jonathan Gibson ordered that Chesworth, who previously taught at Fulwood Academy and Lostock Hall High School, be sentenced at Burnley Crown Court on October 19.

The former teacher was formerly banned from the classroom for two years after being found guilty of ‘unacceptable professional conduct’ when he carried out a sex act in view of a teenager.

In the latest case, he admitted inciting a 13-year-old girl to perform sex acts on herself and expose herself in June last year. On July 2 he encouraged a 13-year-old girl to expose herself and on July 20 he engaged in sexual activity when he knew he could be observed by a 14-year-old. On August 29 last year Chesworth encouraged a 15-year-old to expose herself and on October 18, he attempted to incite a 12-year-old girl into sexual activity.

On the same day he admits attempting to engage in sexual activity in his home where he could be observed by the 12-year-old child.

Two days later, on October 20, he attempted to intentionally incite a 12-year-old to engage in sexual activity by exposing herself and performing a sex act, and again attempting to engage in an act witnessed by a child. He also admits to possessing indecent video clips of children.

His defence lawyer told the court Chesworth suffered from bipolar disorder and he was granted conditional bail until his next appearance.

In 2011 he was banned from teaching for at least two years by the General Teaching Council after being found guilty of ‘unacceptable professional conduct’.

The committee at the time heard the former teacher had stood in the front room of his home on November 17, 2009, and carried out a sex act in view of a teenager and a woman who reported the incident. He worked at Fulwood Academy at the time.

It also heard he had contacted three students at his previous school, Lostock Hall High School, and asked whether they wore a bra and if they were sexually active.

Lancashire Police at the time confirmed officers investigated the incident regarding Chesworth asking inappropriate questions in 2008 but no further action was taken.

He was charged with the second offence, but the case was dismissed by Preston magistrates in July 2010.

General Teaching Council committee chairman Fiona Tankard, said at the time: “We are satisfied that Mr Chesworth’s conduct fell short of the standard expected of a registered teacher and was a breach of the standards of propriety expected of the profession.

“We considered that Mr Chesworth’s conduct demonstrated a worrying pattern of inappropriate behaviour likely to impact on the young people involved. We have concluded that the behaviour concerned was fundamentally incompatible with continuing to be a registered teacher. We have, therefore, decided to impose a prohibition order.

Since the 2011 incident the former Hutton grammar school pupil is believed to have sought work as a graphic designer.