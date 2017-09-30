Energy switch provider launched in Lancashire

A new council partnership is encouraging more than 600,000 Lancastrians to switch energy providers.

Fairerpower Red Rose is coming to the region after a successful two years in Cheshire, where customers there saved a total of £2.1million since 2015 by switching their providers.

Leader of Preston City council, coun Peter Rankin, said: “Gas and electric bills can be a constant worry for residents – it can be difficult to know what the best deal is, and with so many of us staying with the same supplier because it is easier.”

Lancashire residents who sign up to Fairerpower could benefit from potential average savings of over £100.

The Fairerpower scheme is a not-for-profit partnership between Cheshire East Council and Ovo energy.