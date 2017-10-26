Family Fun One Mile Run in Leyland for Heartbeat

The community is invited to enjoy a fun run to support Heartbeat.

The Family Fun One Mile Run will take place at the squash courts at Leyland Leisure Centre on December 9 and 10.

Organiser John Gibson said: “Heartbeat is funded entirely on the generosity of its supporters.

“The charity does not receive any government or NHS funding, so it is reliant on voluntary donations to provide vital services to local people affected by, or at high risk of developing, heart disease.

“Heartbeat requires nearly £1m every year to do this. One in four people in the UK are affected by heart disease and here in Lancashire they have the second highest prevalence of the disease and this is why Heartbeat is needed.”

Michelle Hunt, fund-raising manager at Heartbeat, said: “The money raised from the event will go towards the on-going work provided to local people that require heart rehabilitation by providing an exercise-based Cardiac Rehabilitation programme, fully supervised by trained instructors, to those recovering from heart attack, surgery or stroke and supports those at risk of developing these conditions.”

The event, which runs in 30 minute sessions from 10.30am until 5pm, will be sponsored Whitbread COSTA Lancashire and Cumbria (Costa Coffee).

Adult entry is £10; children aged from seven to 15 are £5. Christmas fancy dress is optional.

To take part, or make a donation, email johnsquashcoach@gmail.com.

For last year's event click here /olympic-athlete-to-open-fun-run-1-8194018