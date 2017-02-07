February is heart awareness month

Preston based charity Heartbeat will host a series of events this February in recognition of heart awareness month.

The north west charity which is homed at Preston North End has a number of campaigns running to raise awareness of heart disease and to help encourage vital donations for projects.

Heartbeat’s specialist cardiac rehabilitation programme supports over 800 people every week across the area who are living with heart disease.

The charity also play an active role in preventing heart disease and promoting a healthy lifestyle through their school and community awareness sessions.

Ian Butler joined Heartbeat in 2014 after collapsing in training for the Manchester to Blackpool bike ride, he said: “ I couldn’t do anything.

“I was 42 at the time and I’d gone from a reasonably fit bloke to being in a real mess. I was panicky, thinking what if they can’t fix it. But they did fix me and this is why I go to Heartbeat.

“I am back on my feet.”

This Friday February 10 there will be a charity coffee morning at Ham & Jam Coffee Shop in Preston on Friday and Campaigners will be donning red outfits for Wear It Red day on Friday February 24

Mark Cassidy, fundraising manager said: “We don’t receive any financial support from local government or the NHS so we rely solely on the support of our supporters and the Lancashire community to raise the £900,000 needed every year to run our services.

“Heart Awareness Month is a great opportunity for us to get out there and spread the word, helping to create a healthier community, and raise the money needed to continue our work.”

To get involved in Heart Awareness Month contact Mark on 01772 717 147 or via email at mark@heatbeat-nwcc.org.uk.