Festival heads up

The countdown has begun to this year’s Leyland Festival - and organisers are already predicting the showpiece could be the best ever!

Last year’s Superheroes theme was a huge success.

Each year the event - taking place on June 17 - begins with the traditional vehicle parade through Leyland ending at Worden Park.

The popular parade features businesses and local community floats, marching bands, dance troupes and heritage vehicles.

The parade will get under way at noon, starting in King Street and passing Hough Lane, Towngate, Leyland Cross and Worden Lane, and ending at Worden Park.

There will be colourfully-decorated floats, marching bands, dance troupes and heritage vehicles - all cheered on by the thousands of locals that line the route each year.

After the parade, there will be lots of fun to be had in Worden Park, and entry is £2.50 in advance, £3 on the day from 11am onwards. Under 16s go free.

Every year, the spectacular gets bigger and better and, with the addition of a new arts and crafts activity area, a bigger sports arena and more stalls, this year will be the star act.

There will be a car show - with prizes on offer for the fanciest vehicles - a fairground, food stalls, live acts on the Main Stage and the hugely popular dog show, plus much more besides.

Visitors will be able to park in Churchill Way, Ecroyd Street and Sumner Street.

The King Street car park will not be in use on the day until 1.30pm.

Parking for disabled motorists available at Worden Park, and more parking spaces are available at Runshaw College.

Organisers put this message out on the festival Facebook page this week: “Everything is coming together nicely for this year’s Leyland Festival! We have a feeling it’s going to be the best yet!”

Martin Carlin, of the Leyland Town Team, which organises the festival, predicted the event to be “bigger and better” than before.

He said: “Last year was a great success.

“To my knowledge last year was the best. From what I witnessed it was bigger and better by far. The walking procession last year, I’ve never seen so many people. I didn’t realise there were so many people in the South Ribble area. The streets were lined with people.”

For more information, visit www.leylandfestival.co.uk