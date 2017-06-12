Final birthday fund-raiser in memory of Coppull teenager Danny Nicholls

A family is planning a poignant celebration to mark the 21st birthday of their devoted son who collapsed and died at home suddenly aged just 16.

Lorraine and Eric Nicholls, of Coppull, hope the fun day they have planned on June 25, just a day before Danny would have been 21, will help them smash the £10,000 charity fund-raising target they set after his death in December 2012.

Danny’s parents have been organising charity events each year at special anniversaries but say that this year’s fun day, in aid of Derian House Children’s Hospice, will be their last.

It will also be attended by Danny’s sisters Louise and Leanne, as well as his nieces and nephews Harry, Isabel, Jacob and Max.

Previous events have included balloon releases, sponsored walks and zumbathons.

Their final fun day will be staged on Sunday June 25, at Coppull Leisure Centre, starting at 12.30pm, with stalls, a beer tent, refreshments, trampoline and much more.

Lorraine, office manager at Danny’s former school, Duke Street Primary, in Chorley, said: “Danny was simply perfect.

“He was a beautiful person both inside and out and we miss him every single day.”

Eric, a long distance lorry driver, said: “Danny touched so many lives in his own, short life.

“He was a true gentleman and a loyal friend. If anyone had a problem they would always talk to Danny.”

The former Southlands High School and Runshaw College IT student was a keen X-Box gamer and, after his death, which was caused by a massive seizure, tributes flooded in from friends Danny had made online across the world.

Eric added: “It is good to be giving something back to such a worthwhile cause in memory of Danny as he was so big-hearted and would do anything for anyone.

“It’s a fitting tribute to mark what would have been a landmark birthday for our very special son.”

