Finding Thomas Whalley...

The Loyal North Lancashire Regiment is hoping to trace living relatives of Thomas Whalley who served in the First World War to return his 1914/15 Star.

History teacher Adam Cree, who has been compiling information about Thomas on behalf of the regiment, said: “Thomas Whalley was born in Chorley in about 1892.

“He was the son of Francis Joseph Whalley and Ann (nee Harrison).“His service record shows that Thomas enlisted on September 5, 1914, and joined the 10th Battalion of the Loyal North Lancashire Regiment with the number 13245.

“He was aged 22 years and prior to enlisting had been working as a bleacher for Chorley Bleaching Company.

“Thomas would have trained at South Downs, Eastbourne and on Salisbury Plain before sailing to France with his battalion on July 31, 1915.

“They were part of 112th Brigade in 37th Division.

“On November 15, 1916 he was wounded with shrapnel to his left thigh and leg and was taken by the 5th Field Ambulance to the 29th Casualty Clearing Station, and from there he was sent to the 2nd General Hospital at Etaples where he remained until December 16 when he rejoined the Battalion.

“Six weeks later, January 28 1917, Private Thomas Whalley was killed by a sniper on the Festubert Front.

“When Susannah Knight compiled the Chorley Memorial Album at Astley Hall, she discovered Thomas was buried at the British Cemetery at La Couture; however there is no headstone for him there and the Commonwealth War Graves Commission added his name to Loos Memorial.

“None of Thomas’ personal effects were sent home except for his army small book.

“His father received this at 121 Bolton Street, Chorley.

“Francis also received his son’s 1914/15 Star, British War Medal and Allied Victory medal and a memorial plaque and scroll bearing Thomas’ name in recognition of his sacrifice.”

If anyone has any information, leave a message on the contact us page on www.loyalregiment.com/ or call Chorley Guardian on 01772 838104.