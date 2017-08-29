Fire at derelict building in Chorley

A fire started in a derelict building in Chorley after rubbish caught light, say fire fighters.

Crews were called out to what was described as a "small fire" at the former Open Mind building in Stump Lane at around 9.15pm on August 28.

Fire fighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and remained at the scene for around 20mins.

Nobody was injured during the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation.