Firefighters were called to a property in Higher Walton after reports that a shed was on fire yesterday evening (3 January 2017).

Two crews from Preston and Bamber Bridge attended the incident on Hoghton Lane at around 7.45pm.

The shed, which was six feet by four feet, was well alight when firefighters arrived at the scene.

It was quickly extinguished using a hose reel.

A fire investigation is now under way however the fire is thought to be of suspicious origin, say the fire services.