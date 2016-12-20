Fire crews called to blaze at Preston home

Emergency services were called to a fire at a Preston home yesterday afternoon (19 December).

Firefighters from Fulwood arrived to find a fire in the flue of a chimney of a wood burning stove in Woodplumpton Lane at around 3pm.

Crews used a ladder to access the roof of the house and used a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire.

There were no casualties.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "Throughout Lancashire there have been around 200 incidents since 1 January 2015 where soot inside a chimney (a ‘chimney fire’) was on fire.

"People who have woodburning stoves or open fires should remember to clean their chimney regularly, let fires burn down before going to bed and avoid using soft woods which can deposit resin on flue linings and cause chimney fires.

"Care should also be taken not to stack wood close to or around wood burning stoves or fires as radiated heat can cause the wood to set on fire."