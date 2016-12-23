Fire crews called to blaze at Preston home

Two fire engines were called to a blaze at a Preston home last night.

Fire crews attended the fire on St Christopher's Road in Preston at around midnight last night (22 December).

It is thought that the fire spread from an open stove into a living room, say the fire service.

Crew Manager Neil Parkinson said: "Fortunately, in this instance the occupiers of this property were awake and able to raise the alarm. However, they did not have any smoke alarms fitted. If they had not been awake the situation could have been much more serious.

"We would like to remind the public that they can have smoke alarms fitted free of charge by the fire service. Anyone without a smoke alarm can call 0800 169 1125 to arrange an installation."

Two people were taken to hospital suffering the effects of smoke inhalation.