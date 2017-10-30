Fire engines called to rescue horse from ditch

Three fire engines from across Lancashire were called to Bretherton on Sunday afternoon after a horse was reported as being stuck in a ditch.

Firefighters from Penwortham, Tarleton, and St Annes, along with a rope rescue unit, attended the scene on Eyes Lane at 2:23pm.

A JCB telehandler was used to release the horse which had become stuck up to its back in mud.

A Penwortham Fire Station spokesman said: "After we arrived on the scene, the horse was out within 45 minutes.

"After an hour or so it was up on its feet."