Fire in flat above Bamber Bridge shop

Fire crews dealt with a blaze in a flat above a shop in Bamber Bridge.

Three appliances from Bamber Bridge and Penwortham attended the incident in Station Road on Sunday morning where it was thought someone was trapped.

But after a search of the premises it was established that no-one was inside the property.

A spokesman said: “The 999 call reported someone might be trapped by fire in a flat above a shop. Three fire engines and crews responded to search and rescue and deal with the fire.

“No-one was in fact trapped and there were no casulaties. The cause of the fire is to be established.”