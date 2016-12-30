Fire services attend stable blaze

Two fire engines attended a serious stables blaze in New Longton early this morning (30 December), say fire services.

Crews were alerted to the fire in a storage building and a stable on Long Moss Lane at around 3.30am.

Fire fighters were at the scene of the fire for over two hours and used hose reels and jets to extinguish the blaze.

No people were injured and no animals were hurt as a result of the fire.

According to fire services, the buildings were destroyed by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.