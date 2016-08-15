Football club’s footage of ‘greatest away trip ever’ after tractor rescue goes viral

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Bamber Bridge showed just what non-league football is all about as they sang their hearts out in a video that has now gone viral after they were rescued from the middle of nowhere by a tractor on their way back from Scarborough.

The Brig players and management team were left stranded in the countryside after their coach broke down on the way back from their 0-0 draw at Scarborough Athletic in Bridlington on Saturday.

Brig manager Neil Crowe

But after 45 minutes with a long wait for a replacement bus from Bolton the NPL First Division North’s assistant manager Neil Reynolds flagged down a tractor and the side hitched a ride to the nearest pub.

That is when the whole squad broke out into an impromptu chorus of ‘twist and shout’.

The sing-a-long was captured by Brig boss Neil Crowe on a video that has now gone viral and viewed by millions.

And Crowe told the Lancashire Evening Post all about a day dubbed ‘the greatest away day ever’ by some of the Brig boss’ players.

He said: “About 20 minutes out of Bridlington the coach broke down at around 5.45pm.

“A belt snapped and so we were just sat there in the middle of nowhere with just fields on either side.

“We were sat there for 45 minutes and we were told we would be sent another coach from Bolton, which was miles away.

”This big tractor with a trailer went past and Reno just ran over and says ‘anyway you can give us a lift to the nearest village or nearest pub?

“The driver said ‘I can’t believe I’m going to do this, but he did and we had a whip round and raised about £50.

“That was about 7pm and then we all jumped in the back and he took us to the nearest village that was about 3 miles away and a pub called the Robin Hood in Middleton.

“There was only around four people there and then we all went in!

“It was great for the new lads for team bonding and it probably worked in our favour.

“Some of the new lads were saying it is the best away day they have ever been on.

“We waited in the pub for around three hours, the replacement coach arrived and then we were back at Bamber Bridge car park at 12.10am.

“Our team spirit is great anyway but it just shows how great it is.

“The video has gone viral and it has certainly put Bamber Bridge on the map!”

One player who missed the trip was former Blackpool and Fleetwood player Jamie Milligan who got married on Saturday.

And Crowe says the break down drama stopped him and a number of players attending the night doo.

He said: “Jamie Milligan was getting married and a few of us were meant to be going to the wedding at night

“But obviously we could not make it and we only got back to the Bamber Bridge car park at 12.10am.”