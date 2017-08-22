Former Chorley and South Ribble mayors hand over cheques to St Catherine's Hospice

Two former mayors have reflected on a busy year of fund-raising as they handed over their monies to St Catherine’s Hospice.

Former Mayor of Chorley Doreen Dickinson presents a cheque to St Catherines Lorraine Charlesworth and Emma Jacovelli

Last year’s Chorley Mayor Coun Doreen Dickinson and South Ribble Mayor Coun Linda Woollard both selected the Lostock Hall-based hospice as one of the beneficiary charities throughout their office during 2016/17.

Coun Dickinson reached dizzying heights in her quest to show her support – after taking part in a sponsored skydive to raise funds.

She said: “We were on holiday in Torquay and I saw a zip wire event that I fancied having a go at. Somehow, when we got back home this turned into jumping out of a plane.

“I loved taking part in the skydive. It was so interesting seeing everything from up there. My instructor pointed things out in the landscape as we came down – it was wonderful.”

Coun Dickinson also hosted a series of fund-raising events including the Mayor’s Ball and tea dances, all held at Chorley Town Hall.

She split the proceeds she raised between St Catherine’s, the Alzheimer’s Society and the Air Ambulance Service.

She added: “I’m delighted to have raised this money for three very important causes which do such good work.

“I’d like to thank everyone who showed such generosity during my term.”

Meanwhile, Coun Woollard raised funds through a variety of events, including an afternoon tea at Samlesbury Hall, a barbecue at Hurst Grange Park in Penwortham, a Christmas Ball at the Civic Centre in Leyland, and a Ladies of Achievement Luncheon at the Leyland Hotel.

She said: “The Santa Dash during the Christmas Festival was my favourite.

“I also helped to officially open St Catherine’s Park, and cut the ribbon for the grand opening of a new footbridge within the park last summer.

“I learnt a lot about the hospice during my mayoral year; in particular I was surprised to discover that in addition to the inpatient unit, St Catherine’s supports around 200 people in their own homes at any given time, through the Clinical Nurse Specialists who work out in the community. The charity really does help a lot of people.”

Coun Woollard also supported Galloway’s Society for the Blind in Penwortham, and Preston-based Heartbeat.

Lorraine Charlesworth, director of community and income at St Catherine’s, said: “We’re extremely grateful to both Coun Dickinson and Coun Wollard for choosing to support the hospice during their busy terms in office.

“It was a pleasure to welcome them back to St Catherine’s following their Mayoral visits last year and to hear more about how they raised the funds. The proceeds are a great boost to our work and will help us support local people facing life-shortening illnesses like cancer, motor neurone disease and heart failure to have the best possible quality of life.”