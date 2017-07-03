Fun day in Leyland for family of Manchester bomb victims

The community is invited to a fun day to raise funds for the families of two Lancashire girls who were killed in the terror attack in Manchester.

Kaye Wright has organised the event at Hallmark Hotel, in Leyland, on Saturday July 22, from 12.30pm until 3.30pm.

Tributes outside The Plaice, where the Roussos family work

There will be performance from Taz Entertainments, face painting, glitter tattooing, raffles, chocolate and tombolas.

All money raised will go towards supporting the families of Georgina Callander and Saffie Roussos, both of Tarleton, who were killed at the bombing at Manchester Arena on May 22.

Kaye, of Leyland, said: “The people of Leyland have been deeply affected by the atrocities in Manchester, not to mention the devastating consequences for Georgina Callander and Saffie Roussos’ families.

“We want both families to feel like they still have the support of their communities. Saffie’s family own The Plaice Fish and Chips in Leyland and Georgina went to Runshaw College.

Georgina Callander

“Their families are going though such a hard time, so we wanted to help.

The generosity of our neighbourhood is astounding and there have been plenty of donations already.

“The hotel has kindly offered to provide unlimited tea and coffee throughout the event, however the bar will also be open. Stalls running chocolate and bottle tombolas will be pitched next to cake stands, competitions and an auction for a signed PNE shirt and guess the weight of the cake to win.

“Any more suggestions or donations are greatly appreciated.

“This would be an opportunity to let the families know they are still in our thoughts, prayers and hearts.”

