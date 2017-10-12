Go shopping and help St Catherine's Hospice

The Mayor of South Ribble has cut the ribbon on St Catherine’s Hospice’s new charity shop.

The hospice’s eighteenth shop officially opened on Station Road in Bamber Bridge on Wednesday. Guests were invited to enjoy bucks fizz, brews and baked treats – including a special celebration cake made by the patisserie chef of the charity’s onsite café, The Mill.

The Mayor of South Ribble attended the official opening of the newest St Catherines Hospice shop

Mayor of South Ribble, Coun Mick Titherington, along with his wife and mayoress Carole, met with customers, staff and volunteers for the occasion.

He said: “I want to say how much I admire the staff and volunteers of St Catherine’s, as I know how much money and effort is needed to maintain the excellent care provided by the hospice. The shops play a very important role, so I hope that this new shop is a real success.”

Head of trading at the charity, Rachel Hewitt, added: “Our shops are a brilliant example of how people show their support for St Catherine’s in a variety of ways.”