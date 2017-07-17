Golfers club together for Derian House

A Preston businessman and a band of happy golfers took to the course for a milestone charity event to raise money for youngsters with life limiting illnesses.

The big golfing bash at Leyland Golf Club was organised by Ken Duncan, former owner of Duncan’s Menswear on Fishergate, and raised a total of £6,195 for Derian House Children’s Hospice in Chorley.

Ken Duncan, former owner of Duncans Menswear on Fishergate, has helped raise 6,195 for Derian House Childrens Hospice in Chorley through his annual golf day.

This year marked 20 years of the event, founded by Ken and his son-in-law, Lee Duncan.

To date they have raised more than £70,000 for the children’s hospice in Chancery Road.

Lee Duncan said: “I would like to thank all the teams for entering the tournament and the individuals, local businesses and golf clubs who made very kind donations.

“Without their support, the event would not happen. It was a fantastic day and we received very positive feedback from both new and regular teams who are already looking forward to next year’s event.”

Ken Duncan, former owner of Duncans Menswear on Fishergate, has helped raise 6,195 for Derian House Childrens Hospice in Chorley through his annual golf day.

The golf event topped last year’s total by more than £3,000, with 24 teams - a mixture of female and male golfers - competing in an 18 hole Stableford competition.

The tournament, which saw the winning team score 93 points, was followed by a presentation of prizes, charity raffle and auction which helped boost the funds raised.

Ken has been raising funds for the hospice since it opened in 1993 and has raised more than £70,000 over the years the event has been running.

He said: “Our annual golf day is always a great success but this year is particularly special to us as we are celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Ken Duncan, former owner of Duncans Menswear on Fishergate, has helped raise 6,195 for Derian House Childrens Hospice in Chorley through his annual golf day.

“Derian House is a fantastic charity and we have been providing support ever since it opened.”

Investment manager Hargreave Hale was the main sponsor of the event, with other local businesses including Carrs Jewellers of Garstang and American Golf donating prizes.

Andrew Garstang, Hargreave Hale branch manager added: “We are very pleased that the golf day was such a great success.

“The turnout was excellent and we are grateful to the local community for supporting this worthy cause.

Ken Duncan, former owner of Duncans Menswear on Fishergate, has helped raise 6,195 for Derian House Childrens Hospice in Chorley through his annual golf day.

“The money raised will help a number of families in Lancashire through difficult times in their lives.”