Grand Leyland Lions dinner is best ever

The Leyland & Cuerden Valley Lions Club met for their 42nd Charter annual lunch at the Hallmark Hotel, Leyland.

The event is one of the biggest in the association’s social calendar as it marks the anniversary of their inauguration in 1975. Their special guest was Lancashire personality Steve Royle.

Leyland and Cuerden Valley Lions have now served the community for 42 years and representative David Thomas said this year’s lunch was a very special event as it is also celebrated the Centennial year of the Lions Organisation worldwide.

More than 80 people joined the group for the afternoon celebration, including a host of dignitaries South Ribble Mayor Michael Tetherington and his wife Carole and Lions district governor Roy Axten and wife Liz.

All were welcomed by Lion’s president Malvern Williams.

David said: “After a most enjoyable meal the guests were entertained by Steve Royle of BBC Radio Lancashire fame. Besides a very funny speech he then gave a demonstration of his considerable juggling skills; even getting the Lions district governor to help him.

“The afternoon was completed by the ‘Land Girls’ leading a nostalgic singalong.

“One seasoned Lions Past District Governor commented that it was the best Charter he had ever attended.”

Lions International is the world’s largest service club organisation with nearly 1.5 million members.

The first group was founded in 1917 in Chicago, USA.

