Great North Swim in aid of St Catherine's Hospice

Lyndsey French did more than dip her toe in the water as she completed the Great North Swim in Lake Windermere for St Catherine’s Hospice.

The 26-year-old from Bamber Bridge raised £1,390 for the Lostock Hall-based hospice.

She said: “I found the swim a lot harder than I expected because it was so cold and I swallowed a lot of water but it was a great atmosphere and I felt relieved when it was finished.

“All the stewards at the event were amazing, they pulled me out of the water at the end because I couldn’t feel my legs!

“St Catherine’s is a cause really close to me and I know it relies on fund-raising to do the work it does.

“I was so grateful to my employer, Elite Telecom, based in Buckshaw Village, for sponsoring me such a generous amount, when my JustGiving page jumped up by £1,000 I knew there was no backing out of it.

“Separately I also did a sweepstake for a ‘guess the swim time’ and raised another £95 for the Manchester terror attack victims fund.

"Friends family and colleagues all got involved choosing times for £1 a guess. I completed the swim in 42 minutes and awarded the two sweepstake winners prizes.”