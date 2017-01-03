Guardian recommends....

Here is a list of upcoming events in Chorley and Leyland this week.

Audition for Shakespeare, Chorley Little Theatre, Sunday January 8

CADOS is auditioning for The Complete Works of William Shakespeare which performs all 37 plays in 97 minutes.

The theatre group is looking for three male actors aged 21+ to play Daniel - the ‘leader’ of the group; Jess - The scholar/serious actor and Adam - comic relief; plays nearly all the female parts. Audition is from 11am until 1pm.

Clock Workshop, Leyland, Saturday January 7

Stewart Whillis will present a Talk and Clock Workshop at South Ribble Museum and Exhibition Centre on Saturday from 10.30am to noon. This is part of At 11am he will give a carriage clocks illustrated talk.

Bring along your timepieces for identification and advice.

All are welcome and for any further details contact the museum on 01772 422041.

New Year Couch to 5k, Chorley, starts Saturday January 7

Chorley Council’s New Year Couch to 5K programme starts again on Saturday, meeting in the courtyard in Astley Park at 10am.

​This nine-week programme, organised by Chorley Runners, culminates in a 5K run through Astley Park on Saturday 11 March.

To sign up visit http://www.groups.runtogether.co.uk/ChorleyRunners.

Entry is free. The run is being done through RunTogether which is organised by England Athletics.

New You Mind and Body Retreat, Astley Coach House, Sunday January 8

Exercise Angels presents New You Retreat Day from 10am to 3pm, which includes pilates, yoga and meditation classes. Limited places available. Tickets cost £45 - call 07794 188199.

Chorley Empire Community Cinema presents Daniel Blake (15), Chorley, Sunday January 8

The film, directed by Ken Loach, follows Daniel Blake, who crosses paths with a single mother and her two young children. Tickets £4. Profits go towards the foodbank at Living Waters Church on Bolton Street. Book at Malcolm’s Musicland.