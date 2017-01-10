Guardian recommends...

Here is a list of fun events coming up this week

Skylarks Community Choir, Chorley, Thursday January 12

Singing for Health and Well-being! is at Astley Coach House on Thursday January 19 from 10.30am to 11.30am and at Buckshaw Village Community Centre on from 1.30pm to 2.30pm.

Illustrated Lecture, Leyland, Saturday January 14

An Illustrated Talk by Boyd Harris - People and Mountains of the Himalayan Kingdom of Bhutan - takes place at South Ribble Museum and Exhibition Centre, in Church Road, at 11am. The presentation focuses on the British climber Freddy Chapman and Sherpa Pasang Dawa Lama, plus Boyd’s further exploration into the North West area of the Bhutanese Himalayas and its remote villages. Free entry.

Farmer’s Market, Hoghton, Sunday January 15

A traditional market selling local produce will be open at The Great Barn, at Hoghton Tower, from 10am until 2pm.

Entry is £1 per car and 50p for pedestrians, with funds going towards Hoghton Tower Preservation Trust.

Wedding Fair, Leyland, Sunday January 15

Wellington Park, Church Road, Leyland, will host a wedding fair to showcase its services from noon until 3pm. The Richmond Suite will be dressed to impress by Just4u Wedding and Events Hire.

Link Singles Night, Chorley, Friday January 13

Link Singles Night is held every second Friday of the month at Nineteen, Duxbury Park Golf Club, Duxbury Hall Road, from 8.30pm to 12.30am. People are welcome to join in and meet new people.