Guardian recommends.... things to do this week

Here is a list of upcoming events in Chorley and Leyland this week.

Hoghton Tower Wedding Open Evening, Hoghton, Thursday, January 25

All future brides and grooms are invited to visit Hoghton Tower to enjoy this unique and exclusive venue set up for a wedding. You will be able to meet the Hoghton Tower team and talk to some of their trusted suppliers too. To book a private viewing ahead of your visit please call the office 01254 852986. The event runs from 6pm until 9pm.

Illustrated Lecture, Leyland, Saturday, January 28

Join Colin Dickinson at the South Ribble Museum and Exhibition Centre for an illustrated lecture about the cotton mills of Preston. The talk starts at 11am and admission is free. This is part of the Winter Lecture Series.

Skylarks Community Choir, Chorley, Thursday, January 26

Do you love to sing? Make new friends? Then go along to Astley Coach House to experience the stress busting effect of singing every Thursday, from 10.30am. Admission £3.

Tram Road Guided Ramble, South Ribble, Wednesday, January 25

Meet at 10am to get fit, make friends and explore the countryside. Suitable clothing and footwear is essential. Some uphill walking involved. Park at Capitol Centre near VUE Cinema.

Focus on Leyland, Leyland, Thursday, January 26

This free event at South Ribble Museum and Exhibition Centre features The Damp Brothers - 1964 film of life in the town, and the 1951 Pathe News - type feature of the local Festival of Britain celebrations. It starts at 2pm.