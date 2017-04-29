Halloween mask raiders rob man in his own home

A man has been robbed in his own home by two masked raiders who made off with his cash.

The 64-year-old man was sitting by his patio doors when two men – wearing white Halloween masks and gloves – appeared in his back garden, say police.

The pair pushed past the victim and entered the house, demanding money. They made off with a Tupperware box containing loose change and notes thought to total around £70.

The robbery happened at around 10.20pm on Tuesday, April 18, at a house in St Paul’s Close, Farington Moss.

DC Kate Clancy, of Preston CID, said: “This was a sudden and very scary attack on a man in his own home, in what is usually a quiet residential area.

“Although the victim is thankfully unharmed he has been left extremely shaken.

“We are now appealing to anyone with information about the incident, or who was in the area at the time and saw anything unusual, to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with any information can contact police on 101 quoting log number 1612 of April 18.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.