Have a go at... Archery

The sport, practice or skill of using a bow to propel arrows.

Why: Archery lets you go at your own pace, and you don’t have to keep score. You can enjoy it for exercise, or just for fun at the range with friends.

How it Works: Archery is a year-round sport. It can take place indoors for winter, with archers shooting targets at 18 meters. The outdoor season kicks off in April, with competitors shooting targets at 20 to 70 meters, depending on their age and equipment type.

Benefits: The act of drawing a bow string places stress on the muscles of both arms as well as the chest, shoulders and back. With repetition, this leads to muscle development in most of the major muscle groups of the upper body. Practicing archery helps you to gain control over your balance as you focus on trying to hit the centre of the targets you shoot at. Developing focus can have a positive impact on your mental health and wellbeing. Archery also improves hand-eye coordination.

Try it at:

Chorley Bowmen: During winter, members shoot at South Ribble Tennis and Fitness Centre, Bamber Bridge, Tuesdays and Fridays, 7pm to 10pm. April to September, they shoot at Wigan Lane Playing Fields Tuesdays and Thursdays. http://www.chorleybowmen.co.uk

Blackpool Bowmen: The club offers beginners courses throughout the year, spread over six weeks, on a Monday evening from 7.30pm to 9pm in its range in Fleetwood Road, Thornton Cleveleys. http://www.blackpoolbowmen.co.uk

Samlesbury Longbow Archers: The club runs beginners’ six-week courses between April and August on Mondays between 6pm and 8pm at Preston Grasshoppers Rugby Union ground. Alternatively, Preston Grasshoppers Bowmen shoot there all year round. http://www.samlesburylongbowarchers.co.uk/ http://www.pgrfc.co.uk/other-sports/archery/

Spartan Archery: The club provides taster sessions and six-week beginners courses, as well as holding regular weekly shoots for members at St Joseph’s Sports and Arts Centre, Rigby Street, Preston. For more information visit http://www.spartanarchery.co.uk