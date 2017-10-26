Have a go at... Clay pigeon shooting

Also known as clay pigeon shooting, and formally known as Inanimate Bird Shooting, is the art of shooting a firearm at special flying targets, known as clay pigeons or clay targets.

Why: Clay shooting is a fast growing and exhilarating sport, bringing people of all ages and abilities together to enjoy their shared passion for shooting in a safe, friendly and healthy environment.

How it works: Clay pigeon shooting has at least 20 different forms of regulated competition called disciplines, although most can be grouped under the main headings of trap, skeet, and sporting.

Targets are thrown in a great variety of trajectories, angles, speeds, elevations and distances and the discipline was originally devised to simulate live quarry shooting, hence some of the names commonly used on sporting stands: springing teal, driven pheasant, bolting rabbit, crossing pigeon, dropping duck, etc.

Benefits: The sport allows you to enjoy the great outdoors and it is a team activity, boosting morale.

Give it a go at...

Longton: Dolphin Clay Target Centre, Marsh Lane, Longton. Includes a 60 foot high tower and a 30 foot tower to produce a variety of targets. Prices vary. For more information visit http://www.dolphinclaytargetcentre.com/prices-packages/

Kirkham: Blackpool Sporting Clays, Back Lane, Greenhalgh, Kirkham. For more information search for Blackpool Sporting Clays on Facebook.

Hesketh Bank: Ribble Bank Field Sports, The Dib, Dib Road, Hesketh Bank. Clay shooting comprises a seven stand, 14 trap, English sporting layout set in woodland. 30p per clay for non members; 25p per clay for members.

Wyre: Wyre Gun Club, Tarnacre Lane, St Michaels on Wyre. Provides a challenging 50 and 100 target sporting shoot on Sunday mornings, and a 75 target sporting shoot on Friday mornings. £12 per round.