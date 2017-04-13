Have a go at... kickboxing

A sport based on kicking and punching, historically developed from Karate, Muay Thai, Kun Khmer, and Boxing. It is a combination of boxing, martial arts and aerobics.

Why: Kickboxing works all major muscle groups in a fun and energetic way and improves balance, coordination, flexibility and self-confidence.

How It Works: Kickboxing is practiced for self-defence, general fitness, or as a contact sport. Some gyms offer kick boxing classes for a high energy work out, with music.

Benefits: When performed as a fitness and weight loss program, kickboxing provides a full-body workout that targets both improvements in cardiovascular endurance and muscular toning.

While the workouts may be quite enjoyable and diverse, they are also very effective at providing a total-body workout that not only burns a reasonable number of calories, but tones the muscles as well.

It also helps to relieve your stress and anger on a punching bag.

Give it a go at...

Lancashire Kickboxing: Adult classes - Wednesdays, 7pm until 8pm at St Marys St Benedicts Primary School, Bamber Bridge. Children - Monday nights. Friday night sessions for children are also at Trinity Buckshaw Primary School. To book call 07957228425.

NSKA: Unit 6, Earnshaw Bridge Mill, Longmeanygate, Leyland. Over 14s, Tuesdays and Fridays 7pm; ladies only kickboxing and fitness Wednesdays 7pm; advanced Thursday 7pm; aged nine to 13 Mondays 6pm and Saturdays 11am. All one hour.

Nippon UK: Mixed adult classes Tuesday and Thursday 7.15pm at Unit 1, Watery Lane, Preston; ladies kickboxing 6pm on Mondays; mixed 7.15pm Tuesdays and Fridays; children 11.15am Saturdays at 1-3 Park Road, Chorley.

Warrior Gym Preston: Martial arts community facility, dedicated to Chinese Martial Arts. It has a four-week beginners camp for £30 starting June 5. Main class training times are Monday and Wednesday 7.30pm - 9pm at Arkwright Mill, Hawkins Street, Preston.