Brits are not officially 'over the hill' until the age of 83

Brits are not officially "over the hill" until the ripe old age of 83, a new poll revealed yesterday.

Researchers surveyed adults in their 50s, 60s and 70s - and discovered that most pensioners are living life to the full, with the majority not feeling you are truly "old" until after your 83rd birthday.

In fact, nearly a quarter of those polled said they still feel in their prime because they regularly attract attention from the opposite sex, while one in five confess to still having a GREAT sex life.

One in twenty of those who took part in the study said they still feel like a teenager at heart, while three quarters still consider themselves as young.

And as many as nine in ten respondents who were in their 60s and 70s consider themselves as not remotely 'past it'.

The study showed 69 percent said they still feel youthful because they have a positive outlook on life, while 58 percent said as long as you can still drive you were not "past it".

Not surprisingly then, nearly eight in ten said they were living life to the full or trying their best to according to the poll by FiftyLife, the low cost over 50s life insurance brand.

Over three quarters claim to be in good health with 67 percent saying they were in fairly good shape and almost one in ten going as far as to say they're as fit as a fiddle.

So much so, that almost one in five (19 percent) insist on wearing a fitness tracker to ensure they get enough exercise each day.

The poll of 2,000 over 50s showed 42 percent had no intentions of slowing things down and a fifth said they wanted to grow old disgracefully.

And it would seem today's over 50s are an online generation. Almost half of those questioned (45 percent) describe themselves as a 'whizz' at using the internet and just 4 percent admit to needing a bit of help.

One in five of those questioned were regular visitors to Facebook and one in ten often use WhatsApp to communicate with family and friends.

More than one in twenty of those aged 50 or over are also frequent visitors of the dating sites like Tinder.

Matthew Gledhill, Managing Director of FiftyLife, the low cost over 50s life insurance provider, said: "It's encouraging that so many people either approaching or in retirement still feel so young.

"Living life to the full and having a positive outlook on life is the key to being happy in old age and it will be pleasing for so many over 50s that they aren't considered officially old until they are approaching their mid-eighties.

"The research highlighted how technologically savvy many pensioners are, and staying in touch with family and friends on social media was a common trait of those in their 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s.

REASONS THE OLDER GENERATION FEEL SO YOUNG

I have a positive outlook on life

I still drive

I look much younger than I am

I have a Facebook account

I travel regularly

I still work

I still dress young

My grandchildren keep me young

I'm online all the time

I still attract attention from the opposite sex

The fast pace of modern life keeps me young

I have a great sex life

I can keep up with people in their twenties

I am still sporty

I still like big nights out

I go to the gym a lot

I'm on Instagram

I look great in my beach gear