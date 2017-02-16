Home staff praised over improvements

A care home that faced being closed down over a series of failings has been judged to have made progress, but still ‘requires improvement’.

Last year the Care Quality Commission (CQC) said patients were found at “significant risk of harm and neglect” at Marsh House in Ulnes Walton (pictured).

Issues centred on managing food and fluid intakes, unsafe medicine management, staff working without relevant checks and serious injuries and allegations of abuse not being reported.

This week the CQC told management the home had moved from an ‘Inadequate’ rating to ‘Requires Improvement’.

Inspectors said: “Significant work had taken place since our last inspection to improve the safety, effectiveness and quality of the service.”

They found no regulation breaches.

Co-owner Mark Gilbert said: “The manager and the staff have done a great job turning the service around. They have all worked very hard, and it shows what can be done.

“I would also like to thank the residents and their families for working with us.”

He added: “I am confident we can move beyond Requires Improvements to Good. It’s about building on where we are now.”