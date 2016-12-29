Lancashire grandad dies of rare cancer only weeks after diagnosis

A Lancashire grandad who underwent a transplant after being given a kidney by his son-in-law has died only weeks after being diagnosed with a rare cancer.

Steve Walton, 62, who lived in Leyland with wife Cath, was diagnosed with kidney disease more than a decade ago and before the transplant, his kidney function had dropped to just six per cent.

Steve, a dad-of-three and grandad-of-one, was touched when his son-in-law Ryan, 45, who is married to his daughter Lisa, offered to give him one of his kidneys.

The transplant went ahead in January last year and was a success and it gave Steve his quality of life back. A recent check-up had even revealed Steve’s new kidney was functioning at 76 per cent, which is amazing for just one kidney.

The family were planning a celebration party to mark the anniversary of the transplant as well as Lisa’s 40th birthday.

However, around nine weeks ago, Steve went to the doctors after experiencing discomfort in the groin area.

Daughter Lisa said: “My dad had started cycling with Ryan since the transplant to build his fitness up and he thought he had hurt himself while cycling when he discovered a lesion.

“He went to the doctors and was given antibiotics but it did not go so he went to get checked out at hospital. He started getting shooting pains and went to A&E and after tests, doctors told him he had penile cancer.”

Only around 550 men are diagnosed with cancer of the penis each year.

Steve had surgery, but a scan showed the cancer had spread to his groin, cancer and lungs.

Steve was initially given three to six months to live – but sadly he ended up with a blood clot and died on the morning of Friday, December 23.

Lisa said: “We are devastated and the cancer seems so unfair after everythinng else. But we are focusing on the positives and good times.”