High-flying Nez gears up for ride of his life

A high-flying stuntman is gearing up for one of the most exhilarating tours of his life.

Kawasaki rider Nez Parker, from Leyland, is set to take to the stage as one of the freestyle motocross riders (FMX) in the adrenaline-charged Arenacross Tour.

FMX rider Nez Parker, from Leyland.

The 27-year-old will perform breath-taking flips and tricks alongside the world’s best, just two years after retiring from motocross (MX) racing.

The tour starts on January 7 in Manchester Arena and Nez says spectators can expect a “wild” night.

“I’ve been riding bikes since I was seven-years-old around Preston Docks but learning to do all the different tricks in the air was a strange experience,” Nez said.

“It’s like forgetting all that you’ve been told. Moving away from the bike in the air and getting as much height as possible is all the things you shouldn’t do when racing.

“I still have so much to learn, the basics really. When you look at what some of the guys in this show are doing it’s like a video game, things that don’t even seem real.”

Nez retired from motocross at the relatively young age of 25, back in 2014. His racing career was brought to an early halt thanks largely to too many knee injuries, which were aggravated by the rough nature of outdoor MX tracks.

But his passion for riding remained and he turned his attention to FMX.

After a last minute call up to the eight-date tour last year, Nez returns this year as a firm fixture.

“It’s a really good show,” he said. “One minute your flying off the ramps, the next you’re whipping your helmet off to go and watch the racing.

“It really is wild and I’m really looking forward to be part of it.”

To see the performance on any of the tour dates, tickets are still on sale by visiting www.arenacrossuk.com or calling the Box Office on 0844 338 8000.