Homes evacuated and roads closed after blaze rips through tractor factory

Dramatic scenes are unfolding this morning in Pilling where fire crews are attempting to bring a major blaze under control.

Fire services and police were called to the scene of a major fire at a flat pack tractor factory on Taylors Lane Industrial Estate on Taylors Lane at around 3am this morning.

Taylors Lane and School Lane are currently closed while 40 fire fighters and eight engines fight to bring the blaze under control, say fire services.

Lancaster Road is now passable but, drivers should approach with caution as hoses and ramps are across the road.

15 people were evacuated from their homes with several taken to an emergency respite area in Poulton by Lancashire County Council.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Firefighters did a sweep of the factory using breathing apparatus after early reports that a person may have been trapped in the building.

"However, they were forced to withdraw from the building due to the type of fire, but luckily the owner arrived at that point and confirmed that nobody was inside the building."

Police and fire services also made initial plans to evacuate over 76 addresses in the area over concerns that the factory contained highly flammable Acetylene cylinders.

Further investigations revealed that there were no Acetylene cylinders on site and the large scale evacuation was discontinued, say fire services.

People are being asked to avoid the area and drivers are being warned that smoke in the area may affect visibility.

Taylors Lane, School Lane and Lancaster Road are currently closed while 40 fire fighters and eight enginesare at the scene .

Fire services expect to be on the scene for the remainder of the day.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are on-going.