How to sign up for Race for Life Preston

The rally cry for women to stand together against cancer is once again upon us.

There are three different ways Lancashire lasses can help fight the disease through Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life and Pretty Muddy events.

Pretty Muddy 5k takes place at Moor Park, Preston, on Saturday June 17, with staggered start times of 10am, 10.15am, 10.30am and 10.45am.

Entry is £10 for girls aged 13 to 15 and £19.99 for women aged over 16.

Only those aged 13 and above can take part.

The Race for Life 10k and 5k will be held the following day at Moor Park and starts at 11am.

Although it is women-only, boys up to the age of 12 can take part to support their mums, sisters or aunts.

Entry is £10 for boys aged six to 12 and for girls aged six to 15 and £14.99 for women aged 16 plus.

Children under six are free and don’t need to register.

Anyone aged under 15 must take part with an adult aged over 18.

To register, visit http://www.raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.

CRUK advises the easiest way to fund-raise is to set up an online page, with information on why you’re raising money.

Make sure you share your page on Facebook and Twitter and email it to your friends and family.

Any amount can make a difference.

For example: £20 covers the cost of running Cancer Chat for one hour; £30 is the cost of running a cervical cancer trial for one day; £80 buys a bunsen burner which can help scientists to ignite ground-breaking research and £300 can pay for special chemicals called antibodies, to light up microscopic parts of the cell.

For more information on preparing for the race visit http://www.raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org/prepare-for-your-event