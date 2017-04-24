Hundreds expected for charity’s biggest fundraiser of the year

A charity is asking the community to get behind it’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

St Catherine’s Hospice is hoping to attract more than 1,000 walkers as part of the 11th year of the Moonlight and Memories Walk.

The popular event sees inspired families and friends of all ages preparing to stride out in memory of loved ones as they support the work of the Lostock Hall charity on the night of Saturday, July 1.

Lorraine Charlesworth, director of community and income at the charity, said: “The event’s famous pink t-shirts will be arriving soon for those who have already signed up.

“We’re encouraging people to decorate them with photos and messages and wear them proudly when they’re out and about training, to help drum up as much interest and support for this important fundraiser as possible.

“The Moonlight and Memories Walk has brought together thousands of men, women and children down the years, and with a four-mile route in addition to the 10-mile challenge, we’re opening up the fundraiser to even more people.

“Last year, more than 800 supporters proudly gathered in our grounds before taking on the night-time trek. Our ambition this summer is to welcome 1,100 walkers and raise even more vital funds and awareness to continue the valuable work we do in helping local families to experience good quality of life, to the end of life.”

The 10-mile or four-mile family-friendly routes see walkers make their way around Lostock Hall, Bamber Bridge, Preston and Penwortham raising money through sponsorships and donations.

As ever, there will be music and dancing at the hospice for walkers to warm up and register from 7.30pm, before setting off on the poignant night-time trek at 10pm.

Dogs are allowed on the walk, but must be kept on a lead.

Registration is £15 for adults and £10 for under-18s and for more details call 01772 324540 or email fundraising@stcatherines.co.uk