Ian cooks up a storm at Chefs Jobs UK conference

An upcoming chef has been given a nod at prestigious industry awards.

Ian Kershaw was awarded the title of Best Newcomer at the recent Chefs Jobs UK’s (CJUK) conference.

The 35-year-old has been associated with CJUK, a specialist chef recruitment agency, since August 2016 and has been working in a number of local gastro pubs in Lancashire.

Chefs that were short listed had to have joined CJUK between February 2016 and January 2017 and were seen to have not only matched but exceed in quality of feedback from clients, professionalism, reliability and positive attitude.

Ian, of Leyland, said: “I have only been with the company since August last year so I wasn’t expecting to be picking up an award so soon.

“It means a lot to me to be rewarded for something I really enjoy doing.”

Katie Mellor, director of sales and operations for CJUK said: “The CJUK talent team felt that Ian always goes the extra mile, is hardworking and really knows his stuff.

“He has received great feedback from every job he has been on and has been professional and an excellent communicator throughout and is a worthy winner of this year’s Best Newcomer award.”

The awards ceremony took place at Heartwood Conference Centre at Accrington and Rossendale College and welcomed more than 50 chefs as well as industry professionals and guests as part of CJUK’s annual conference.