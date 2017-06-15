Invite to defibrillator dedication service at Leyland church

The Leyland community is invited to a dedication service to launch the installation of a new defibrillator.
The Bishop of Blackburn Julian Henderson will be guest of honour at St John’s Parish Church car park, in Earnshaw Bridge, at 6pm on Friday June 30.
Russ Waring, church warden, said: “As far as we know it’s the first community public access defibrillator (CPAD) in Earnshaw Bridge. After we did a church pantomime in 2015, we decided to put the money from ticket sales into a community resource.
“We have also had donations from local businesses, including Tesco, and organisations.
“The whole scheme has been assisted by North West Ambulance Service’s CPAD awareness scheme run by Cheryl Pickstock and her team.
“It is installed in a locked cabinet on the church hall wall, to the left of the main foyer double doors.
“To use the defibrillator simply call 999 to request the North West Ambulance Service to attend a suspected cardiac incident.
“The call handler will give you the access code then just follow the instructions on the defibrillator.
“Everyone is invited to a short dedication service which will take place in the car park - weather permitting. Light refreshments will be served afterwards.”