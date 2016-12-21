Jack of all trades reaches Cub goal

A Cub from Leyland has run out of space on his uniform after completing all 64 of the movement’s badges.

To achieve this, Jack Plowman, 10, a member of Leyland St Mary’s Cub Group, has attended trips to the fire station and army museum, taken part in parades, fundraising, camps and map reading challenges, as well as travel abroad and 37 activities.

“It’s pretty much unheard of”, said Cub Leader Jenny Rowan.

“It’s really difficult and a lot of it he’s done in his own time. Out of about 70 in the group he was the only one to make a file and study every badge. In the first six months he was doing one badge a week.”

She added: “He’s a really good lad and he deserves recognition. Unfortunately there is no official, so the group bought him his own pen knife and gave him a certificate.”

Jack’s mum Nichola Plowman, 34, said: “We’re very, very proud of him. He absolutely loves cubs and Jenny and all the leaders go out of their way to put on so much for them. He’s a credit to them as well, because the effort they put in rubs off on him.”

Jack, a year five pupil at St Catherine’s Primary School said he most enjoyed completing badges in astronomy, water activity and cycling. He was most worried about the silver award and it’s component challenges, but still managed to pass all eight.

He joins Scouts in January and has already started working towards the writing badge.