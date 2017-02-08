Jingle All the Way for Derian House

A dad has raised a massive £12,000 for Derian House Children’s Hospice by staging a fun-packed sponsored walk.

Almost two months after completing Jingle All The Way - a 15-mile festive hike from the centre of Chorley to Rivington Pike and back - organiser Neil Hailwood, has received all sponsorship money and donated the funds to Derian House.

The walk was the fifth sponsored event Neil has organised for Derian House. He has previously led sponsored walks and bike rides: a Walk of Faith in Blackpool and a trek along the Leeds and Liverpool Canal, as well as a Wheels and Heels and Bike and Hike event.

Neil, an IT manager, started fund-raising for Derian House following the death of 10-year-old Ethan Swallow, the son of his good friend, Adam, five years ago.

The father-of-two said: “Ethan was such a lovely little lad who managed to fight off cancer twice before losing his final battle, but even in his last days he had a cheeky smile on his face that got him into and out of so much trouble.

“He is my inspiration and I promised him at his funeral, that I would do everything I could to give something back each year.

“We had a fabulous time at the hike. It wasn’t just the experience of being with all the other Santas, though: it was the feeling that we were making a difference to the lives of children and families at Derian House.

“I wish to thank the 10 great companies who each donated £100 to cover the cost of the event and compere Paul K – without them, none of this would have been possible.”

Derian House community fund-raiser Judy Miller said: “Neil is a true Derian House hero. His passion and enthusiasm for raising money for our children and families is truly inspiring and we are over the moon with his latest donation, which takes his fund-raising total for us to more than £36,000.

“In 2017 our fund-raising target is £3.85m and we simply couldn’t reach that without the generosity of our amazing supporters, our corporate partners and friends in the community, people like Neil who are prepared to go that extra mile. We’re here round-the-clock for families, children and young people from across the North West who need us, whether that’s for end-of-life care, respite care, Derian @ Home or bereavement support: our supporters make that possible.”

