Junior Miss Preston launches anti-bullying campaign

The new Junior Miss Preston plans to use her role to combat bullying.

Jessica Jackson, from Leyland, was crowned at The Playhouse Theatre and also won the mini category - Junior Miss Publicity.

The 16-year-old said: “It still feels like one big dream. I never thought I would be the best person for the role at all.

I am so thankful and lucky for the opportunity and I am going to make the most of it. I want to use the title to bring about a change in the current attitudes in our society.”

As part of her role Jessica has launched her own anti-bullying campaign #ImAWorkOfArt with former Junior Miss Fylde Coast, Lydia Reay, which in two weeks has reached more than 5,000 people.

The Bishop Rawstorne C of E Academy pupil said: “With the campaign, I do a vlog a week on a different theme and I also tell my own story or other people’s as I have discovered it really helps people. I plan on doing a lot of fund-raising and volunteering for mental health and anti-bullying charities.

“I want to make this campaign reach out to the widest audience possible to be able to help as many people.

“It is something that is extremely close to my heart as I have been bullied for 10 years and have suffered greatly because of that and other factors. I don’t want anyone else to suffer how I have done and I will continue to campaign throughout the rest of my life.”

Jessica Jackson, the new Junior Miss Preston

To watch the vlogs search Junior Miss Preston on Facebook.