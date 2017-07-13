Ladies Day in Preston for Rainbow House

Ladies were dressed in colourful refinery to enjoy an afternoon at the races.

The women were invited to Invincibles Lounge at Preston North End to attend the annual Rainbow House Royal Ascot Ladies Day.

After enjoying a glass of champagne on arrival, the guests sat down to a two-course lunch with live entertainment from singer Michael Cosgrove.

Throughout the afternoon they watched live coverage from Royal Ascot, including the Royal Procession, and BD Stadia UK helped the ladies with winning tips.

In between races, the ladies could browse around a range of exhibitors’ stands including hand bags, clothing, specialist teas and coffees, candles, beauty and photography.

There were prizes for Best Filly, which was won by Sharon Blake, from Leyland, and Bev Best was the lucky winner of the ticket draw.

Both were awarded a fancy bottle of champagne.

A lively point of the afternoon was the raffle, with some great prizes up for grabs.

Guests walked away with vouchers for beauty and hair products, afternoon tea, food hampers and clothes.

The event, supported by Farington Lodge, in Leyland, raised more than £10,000 for Rainbow House, in Mawdesley, which provides conductive education and rehabilitation for children, young people and adults with neurological conditions.

Carole Cochrane, chief executive of Rainbow House, said: “This was a great event for us and a fantastic result.

“Our thanks go to everyone who joined us and made the day such a great success.

“Special thanks go to Farington Lodge, which is part of the Classic Lodge Group, who supported the event, The Villa, in Wrea Green, for a lovely meal, Preston North End for setting up the live coverage, BD Stadia UK for running the betting facilities and Arden Lea Nurseries for the ladies gifts.

“The ladies had a wonderful time and there were lots of winners but especially Rainbow House, which now has an extra £10,000 to provide its services.”

Rainbow House relies donations and fund-raising to maintain its conductive education classes, which teaches skills to empower the person to lead a more active and independent life.

The centre currently provides more than 250 hours of conductive education each week.

Bev Best, ticket drawer winner with Susan Standring, Farington Lodge

Guest at Ladies Day

Fiona West, Janet Gibson and Nicola Skuse at Ladies Day in aid of Rainbow House

Lesley Simpson and Karen Paton at Ladies Day for Rainbow House